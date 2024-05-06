Left Menu

Kasab Trial Witness Condemns Wadettiwar's 26/11 Remarks as Insensitive

Devika Rotawan, a 26/11 attack survivor, condemned Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for his claim that Hemant Karkare was killed by a policeman, not terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Rotawan, the youngest eyewitness in Kasab's trial, criticized Wadettiwar for reopening old wounds and urged him to focus on other political topics. She questioned Wadettiwar's loyalty to India and defended the role of special prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in securing Kasab's death sentence.

06-05-2024
Devika Rotawan, the youngest eye-witness in the trial of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab, on Monday slammed Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar without naming him for his statement about the death of then Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare and said one should not ''sprinkle salt on wounds'' in this manner.

Wadettiwar, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, had claimed Karkare, who was the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad chief during the 26/11 terror attack, wasn't killed by Kasab's bullet but by one fired by a policeman affiliated to RSS.

The Congress leader made the statement while attacking the BJP's Mumbai North Central candidate Ujjwal Nikam, who was the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 trial.

''If Kasab did not fire on 26/11 then who did? No one will ever be able to forget the terror attack. You scratch our wounds and then sprinkle salt into it. If you want to do politics, do it on other topics, not on this,'' she told PTI.

On November 26, 2008, Devika, her father Natwarlal and brother Akash were waiting for a train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) when Kasab and an accomplice opened fire indiscriminately.

Shot in the right leg, Rotawan, who needed crutches for a long time, became the youngest eye-witness to depose in court during Kasab's trial that eventually saw him being given the death penalty.

''What is he (Wadettiwar) doing in India if he wants to support Pakistan?'' Rotawa said, adding that the allegations against Nikam were wrong since the lawyer ''did so much for the nation and sent Kasab to the gallows''.

Slamming Wadettiwar, Rotawan said he was making such statements just at the time of voting and asserted he did not have the right to stay in this country.

''Nikam did not lie or did he betray his country. If you want to praise Kasab, go and stay in Pakistan,'' she said attacking the Congress leader.

