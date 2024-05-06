"Congress leaders have broken all decency": Rajasthan Minister slams Charanjit Singh Channi for calling Poonch attack "poll stunt"

Lashing out at former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for calling the terrorist attack in Poonch a "poll stunt", Rajasthan Minister and BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena said on Monday that the Congress leaders have "broken all decency". Channi on Sunday said that the Poonch militant attack, in which an IAF corporal was killed and four personnel were injured, was an "election stunt" to benefit the BJP. His remarks drew fire from the BJP, which accused the Congress of being disrespectful to soldiers and demanded an apology to the nation.

"These are unnecessary statements. Congress leaders have broken all decency and have crossed all limits. The BJP is the party with nationalist ideology. This can happen only in the Congress government, not during BJP's rule. I oppose this statement (by Channi)," the Rajasthan Minister Meena said here. Referring to Saturday's attack in Poonch, Channi, who is the Congress candidate from Jalandhar, told reporters, "Yeh stuntbaazi ho rahi hai, hamle nahin ho rahen. Pichhli baar bhi jab election aate hain to aise stunt khele jate hain aur BJP ko jitane ka savindhan taiyar kiya jata hai (These are stunts, not attacks. In the last elections, such stunts were carried out to make the BJP win)."

Channi, however, on Monday said that he did not speak anything against the bravehearts who laid down their lives and their family members. "I respect the Bravehearts who laid down their lives and their family members. I am talking about those who attack and orchestrate it. I criticize them. I did not speak anything against them (soldiers)...Why are our soldiers attacked? Why doesn't the intelligence cover it?" Channi said.

An Indian Air Force soldier was killed and four others injured in the terror attack in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening. (ANI)

