BJD lodges complaint with EC against BJP's Khurda candidate Prashant Jagdev

BJD alleges BJP's Khurda candidate threatened officials of Odisha's Mission Shakti program. BJP accuses BJD's Cuttack candidate of using state program logo in campaign. Both parties filed complaints with Election Commission, urging fair elections.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:56 IST
BJD lodges complaint with EC against BJP's Khurda candidate Prashant Jagdev
The ruling BJD in Odisha on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that BJP candidate for the Khurda assembly seat Prashant Jagdev threatened office-bearers of state-run Mission Shakti.

A delegation of BJD leaders, which included Rajya Sabha MPs Sulata Deo and Sasmit Patra, filed the complaint with the chief electoral officer (CEO) of the state.

The BJD alleged that Jagdev has been intimidating and coercing the master bookkeepers participating in Mission Shakti in the Tangi block of Khurda district.

The BJD urged the EC to take action against him and ensure that the polls are held in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that BJD's candidate for Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency Santrupt Misra has used the logo of 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha', a state government programme, in his campaign hoardings. Misra has put up the hoardings in public places and along the roadside, which is also a violation of the model code of conduct, alleged state BJP spokesperson Dilip Mallick.

He urged the EC to remove the hoardings and take action against the BJD candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

