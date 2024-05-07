Hope BJP comes to power with more than 400 seats, says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Porbandar Lok Sabha seat, Mansukh Mandaviya, said on Tuesday that he hopes that the BJP comes to power with more than 400 seats. Mandaviya said this after casting his vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election.

"When I was casting my vote, I was only thinking about the welfare of the people for the country and 'Viksit Bharat' under the leadership of PM Modi. I hope that the BJP comes to power with more than 400 seats. I want to appeal to the people of Gujarat to come out and cast their votes," he said. The Porbandar Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a contest between Mandaviya and Congress leader Lalit Vasoya.

Before getting elected to Rajya Sabha the BJP leader was elected an MLA from the Palitana assembly seat of Bhavnagar in 2002. The Union Minister had made significant outreach during his campaigning venturing into the forests and meeting with members of the Maldharis, a shepherd community often overlooked by mainstream politics.

A total of 12 candidates are in the fray for the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat and around 17,94,000 voters will decide their fate. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The Congress is in alliance with the AAP in Gujarat, where it will contest from 24 seats, while the AAP will contest in Bhavnagar and Bharuch constituencies. Twenty five out of the total of 26 seats in the State is polling in the third phase of the ongoing general elections.

In Surat BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared unopposed last week. This decision came after the nomination of Congress' Nilesh Kumbhani was rejected, and other candidates withdrew from the contest. The election results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

