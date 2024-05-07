Former Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde and his daughter Solapur Lok Sabha candidate Praniti Shinde cast their votes

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, and his daughter Solapur Lok Sabha candidate Praniti Shinde cast their votes during the third phase of polls in Solapur on Tuesday. Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Solapur Praniti Shinde said, "I have been roaming around in the constituency for the last 2 months. The people have anger towards the BJP because they have not delivered the promises they made. I have fought Vidhan Sabha polls thrice. These are my first Lok Sabha elections. People have supported me because they had faith in my work."

She took a jibe at the BJP and said that BJP has changed its candidate twice because their candidates could not perform. "BJP has changed its candidate twice because they could not perform. And this time they have placed a third candidate. This shows their incompetency. Our focus is on work. There should be water available and roads in Solapur. There should be airport infrastructure. IT park, and for youth, there should be jobs. The city should have no power cuts," she added.

She further said that a lot of work has to be done for farmers. Praniti's father and former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde also cast his vote during the third phase of polling in Jagriti Vidya Mandir, Nehru Nagar in Solapur on Tuesday.

Sushil Kumar Shinde said, "This is a festival of democracy. All the citizens are a part of this festival. I am sure that our democracy will remain strong. 'Sarva Dharma Sambhaav' will remain alive." He said that BJP in the past has won here twice and they have not retained their ticket after the completion of their term.

"BJP in the past has won here twice and the candidates have not retained their ticket after the completion of their term. Praniti is new here," he added. BJP has fielded Ram Vitthal Satpute from Solapur. BJP's Dr Jaisiddeshwar Shivacharya Mahaswamiji is the sitting MP. Praniti Shinde, is a three-time MLA from Solapur City Central constituency.

The polling started for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday at 7:00 am. The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed.

In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray. A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations. Seventy-five delegates from 23 countries will see the poll process, the poll panel said. (ANI)

