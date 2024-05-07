Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP Khajuraho candidate VD Sharma casts vote in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh BJP President and candidate from Khajuraho constituency VD Sharma on Tuesday cast his vote at a polling booth in Bhopal. Speaking to ANI Sharma said, "It is the third phase of polling today. I have utilized my right to vote and I appeal to all voters to encourage people to vote in large numbers...Every vote counts in this festival of democracy. Every vote will help in realizing the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). "

Exuding confidence in winning the Chhindwara seat, the BJP candidate further said, "Today, voting is underway on nine seats in Madhya Pradesh and BJP will win all 29 seats. This time, we will win Chhindwara as well." The polling in Madhya Pradesh started for nine parliamentary seats in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday at 7 am and a total of 127 candidates, including nine women candidates are in the fray in this phase.

Nine parliamentary seats in the state - Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul- will go to the polls in the third phase of LS polls on May 7 from 7 am to 6 pm. A total of 72 assembly constituencies and 19 districts are included in these nine Lok Sabha seats which will undergo polling. The third phase of polling is underway and the fourth which is the last phase of LS polls in the state will be held on May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 28 and the Congress party managed to win only one Chhindwara seat in the state. Chhindwara is a hot seat in the state and Congress had held the seat for over 70 years barring a short period between 1997 and 1998. In the 2014 general elections, the BJP won 27 seats out of 29 parliamentary seats while the Congress party bagged only two seats, Guna and Chhindwara.

With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh ranks sixth among all states in terms of its representation in the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)