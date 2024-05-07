BJP President Amit Shah Casts Vote in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Union Home Minister Amit Shah cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat on Tuesday morning.

Shah, who is contesting to retain the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, greeted his supporters, interacted with them and signed autographs as he approached the polling booth at a sub-station in Naranpura locality here.

The senior BJP leader was accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah, son Jay Shah other family members as they exercised their franchise.

After casting his vote, Amit Shah showed his inked finger and the victory sign.

He greeted the people after emerging from the polling booth and offered prayers at a nearby temple along with his family members as part of the tradition he has followed on every voting day.

Voting is underway from 7 am on Tuesday in 25 Lok Sabha seats of Gujarat.

