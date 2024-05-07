"Dishonest people assumes others are too....," says former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Ex-Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has responded sharply to land grabbing allegations against him made by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and criticizing the latter's style of "dishonest politics" urged him to engage in genuine politics. "Akhilesh Yadav's party has always been involved in land grabbing," said Krishnam while talking to ANI.

"A dishonest person assumes others are dishonest too. I pray to God to grant him good sense and to engage in genuine politics. Modi cannot be defeated by playing dirty tricks or engaging in dishonest politics. He should give up on the dream of defeating Modi. I've always been a well-wisher of his family, and I still am, so he shouldn't make such disgraceful remarks; it's not appropriate for him," Krishnam added. The Samajwadi Party leader, Akhilesh Yadav had on Monday accused Krishnam stating that he had already grabbed the Ram Mandir land earlier.

The former Congress leader refuted these claims, suggesting that Yadav's party should focus on internal issues instead of attacking him. "The work of sinking his ship has been done by his uncles, he should fight with them and stop fighting with me," Krishnam said.

Krishnam on Monday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had vowed to overturn the Supreme Court's Ram Mandir verdict if Congress forms the government at the Centre. The expelled Congress leader said that Rahul Gandhi at a meeting with his close aides stressed at forming a "superpower commission" to overturn the SC verdict which paved the way for the construction of the Ram Mandir temple.

Meanwhile, Krishnam cast his vote at a polling booth in Sambhal, emphasizing the importance of participating in the democratic process. On the political front, Acharya Pramod Krishnam expressed his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating a growing trend in Modi's favour. "There is a wave for Narendra Modi across the country. People of the country believe that for the future, upliftment, self-respect, and pride of India, it is important for PM Modi to become the Prime Minister for the third time," he stated.

BJP's Parameshvar Lal Saini is contesting against Samajwadi Party's Zia Ur Rehman Barq at the Sambhal Lok Sabha Constituency. The voting of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway. (ANI)

