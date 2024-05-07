Headline Changed - At poll rally, PM urges voters to consider their values and aspirations; criticizes opposition's campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted India has reached a turning point in history and people have to decide in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections if ''vote jihad'' or Ram Rajya'' is the way forward for the country.

Addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, Modi hit out at the opposition Congress, saying its intent is very dangerous and alleged it calls for ''vote jihad'' were directed against him.

''India is at a turning point in history; you have to decide if 'vote jihad' will work or Ram Rajya,'' the BJP's star campaigner told the gathering.

Speaking at a poll rally a week ago, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Maria Alam, the niece of Congress leader Salman Khurshid, called for ''vote jihad'' in favour of Naval Kishore Shakya, the INDIA bloc candidate from the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh.\ The SP is an ally of the Congress and a key constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc.

''INDI alliance partners are not bothered about the fate of masses...they are fighting elections to save their dynasty,'' Modi maintained, targeting the opposition.

He sought to know whether a concept like "vote jihad" was acceptable in a democracy.

''Terrorists in Pakistan are threatening jihad against India. And here, those in the Congress have also announced to do vote jihad against Modi...that means people of a particular religion are being asked to vote unitedly against Modi. Imagine what level the Congress has stooped to,'' he said.

The BJP stalwart asked the crowd, ''Do you accept the concept of vote jihad? Can this thing work in a democracy? Does the Indian Constitution allow this?'' The PM alleged the Congress had terrible intentions and quoted statements made by party leaders.

''To understand this, you will have to listen to people who have been Congress workers and leaders for 20-25 years and are now leaving the party. A woman (leader) recently said after she went to the Ram temple, she was harassed so much that she had to leave the Congress,'' Modi said.

Another person who left the Congress said the party has been ''captured by the Muslim League and Maoists,'' he stated.

''Another leader who left the Congress exposed another deep conspiracy, saying the shehzada (prince) of Congress intends to overturn the Supreme Court's decision on the Ram Temple like his father did in the Shah Bano case,'' he said.

In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Shah Bano, a Muslim woman from Indore who had sought maintenance from her husband after divorce, but the then-Congress government under PM Rajiv Gandhi overturned the judgement through an Act.

The PM alleged the main opposition party's ''love for Pakistan'' is reaching its peak after every phase of voting and added ''There is a competition among Congress people over (making) anti-national statements.'' ''A former Congress CM said our Army carries out terrorist attacks, Pakistan is innocent. Look at the shamelessness of another big Congress leader, who said Pakistan had no role in the Mumbai terror attacks (26/11),'' he noted.

A leader of another Congress ally threatens India, saying Pakistan is not wearing bangles, he further said.

''I ask the prince of Congress (a reference to Rahul Gandhi) what is the intention of your colleagues who are speaking (like that)? Why so much love for Pakistan and so much hatred for our Army? That's why people say - Congress ka haath (Congress' hand)...,'' he said to which members of the gathering added ''Pakistan ke saath'' (with Pakistan).

He said, ''They think that by showing their love for Pakistan, they will consolidate their vote-bank but it will be hard for them to save their deposits''.

The top BJP leader alleged the Congress wanted to plunder people's property and tinker with the reservation in jobs and education given by B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

For appeasement and vote-bank politics, the Congress wanted to give reservation, which is meant for SCs/ STs/OBCs, to another community on the basis of religion, Modi noted.

''They have done this. They overnight issued government orders and brought a law to provide OBC status to all Muslims (referring to Karnataka). This means they become entitled to OBC reservation. They wanted to implement the same model in the entire country,'' he said.

Bringing up the issue of inheritance tax, the PM noted the Congress has said they will carry out an X-ray and survey of people's assets, but ''I have done an X-ray of their minds. They will snatch and distribute the assets to their vote bank.. Modi is exposing their hidden agenda.'' Further targeting his political opponents, the BJP stalwart maintained they have emptied their entire ''dictionary of abuses'' against him.

''Your vote has made India the world's fifth largest economy, led to the abrogation of Article 370 (which granted special status to J&K) and made a tribal woman president of the country. Your vote has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty,'' Modi said.

''Your vote has ended the wait of 500 years to make a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya,'' he emphasised.

He said, ''In this election, your one vote will turn the country into the third largest economy and make India strong.'' Polling in Khargone will be held in the fourth phase on May 13.

Before reaching Khargone, Modi met 30 booth-level workers of the BJP at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore, a party spokesperson said.

