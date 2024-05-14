Chandigarh Congress nominee Manish Tewari files papers for Lok Sabha polls

Congress candidate from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency Manish Tewari on Tuesday filed his nomination papers.

He was accompanied by the party's Chandigarh unit president HS Lucky and other leaders.

Tewari is pitted against BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon from the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Union Territory.

''Filed my nomination papers from Chandigarh. I seek your blessings and support in this fight to save our democracy and bring prosperity to our City Beautiful,'' said the former Union minister in a post on X.

Before filing his nomination papers, Tewari took out a roadshow in Chandigarh and was joined by a large number of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party workers.

Tewari headed for the election office standing atop a vehicle, with Chandigarh Congress president Lucky and AAP Chandigarh co-in-charge Sunny Ahluwalia beside him during the roadshow which saw supporters carrying party flags showering flower petals on him.

''The overwhelming love and enthusiasm of my people during my Nomination Padyatra in Sector 17, Chandigarh is a testament to the fact that Chandigarh is ready to embrace a new future. Humbled by the outpouring of support and encouragement from the residents of Chandigarh,'' Tewari said.

The seat is currently represented by BJP's Kirron Kher.

Tewari became an MP from Ludhiana in 2009 and then from Anandpur Sahib in 2019.

In Chandigarh, the Congress and the AAP are fighting the polls in an alliance.

Polling for the lone Chandigarh seat will be held on June 1.

