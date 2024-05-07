ECI sends notice to Nodal Officer of X over BJP Karnataka's 'objectionable' post

The Election Commission of India has written to the Nodal Officer of X platform, directing it to take down the "objectionable" social media post by BJP Karnataka "immediately". "I am directed to inform that post of "BJP4Karnataka" is violative of extant legal framework," the notice to the nodal officer stated.

The notice stated that an FIR has already been registered in the matter. The Cyber Crime, Karnataka through Cyber Crime Division, Bengaluru has directed X on May 5 to take down the objectionable post as per Section 79 (3) (b) of IT Act and rule 3 (1)(d) of IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rule 2021, but the post has not been taken down. "Therefore 'X' is directed to take down the post immediately. This is issued with the approval of competent authority," the notice added.

The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 4 posted an animated video on the social media platform 'X', which showed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, targetting the party over the reservation row. The 17-second clip, captioned "Beware.. Beware.. Beware..!" in Kannada.

Congress party had filed a complaint to the Election Commission on May 5 alleging that BJP Karnataka wants to "provoke rioting and promote enmity". The High Grounds police in Bengaluru registered a case against BJP national president JP Nadda, IT cell head Amit Malviya and state president BY Vijayendra, under sections 125 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Voting for 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka is being held in two phases. While 14 seats were polled on April 26, the voting for the remaining 14 is underway today. The counting of votes is scheduled to be held on June 4.

In the 2019 elections, BJP almost swept the state by winning 25 out of 28 seats. Congress and JD-S -- who were in coalition in the state government -- could only win one seat each. (ANI)

