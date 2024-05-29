Fugitive Arrested After 8 Years on the Run

Police have arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a rape and kidnapping case in Rajasthan and had been on the run for the last eight years, an official said on Tuesday.

Nuh police said they have informed Rajasthan police about the arrest of the accused, identified as Aamir, a resident of Parehi village in Deeg of Rajasthan.

He was arrested from Nuh on Monday.

A spokesperson of Nuh police said that Aamir was wanted in the case of rape and kidnapping registered in the police station Pahari, Deeg in Rajasthan in 2016.

He had been evading arrest for the last eight years.

''We are questioning the accused to find out if he is involved in other cases. We will hand him over to Rajasthan police,'' the police spokesperson said here.

