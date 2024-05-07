CM Jagan Mohan Reddy questions PM Modi's change of heart towards Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Anakapalli election meeting, reminded people how PM Modi had himself called former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu a "backstabber" in 2019, and today he has conveniently forgotten the betrayal. Reddy further questioned PM Modi about his change of heart towards Naidu. Earlier, he accused Naidu of using the Polavaram project as an ATM, and now he is calling Naidu a "great leader".

Reddy was addressing an election meeting for YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate for the Gajuwaka Assembly Constituency Gudivada Amarnath in Visakhapatnam. Jagan, further questioning PM Modi, asked, "Can you guarantee special status to Andhra Pradesh?" and claimed that because of him, Vizag Steel Plant has not been privatised.

"The moment the alliance comes to power; they will privatise the steel plant. If you don't want that to happen, press the fan button and make Amarnath win!," said Jagan while appealing to voters. Notably, the issue of privatizing the Vizag Steel Plant has become a major concern for candidates of various political parties, especially TDP and its alliance, as well as YSRCP. Workers and unions claim they have not received clear assurances from political parties despite meeting key leaders.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls, the YSRCP won 22 seats, while the TDP could only win three seats. (ANI)

