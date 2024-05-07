Left Menu

Fadnavis: Renaming of Ahmednagar to Ahilyanagar to be completed during PM Modi's potential 3rd term

Ahmednagar district will be renamed Ahilyanagar after Queen Ahilyadevi Holkar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced. The decision, taken by the state government, will be implemented during PM Narendra Modi's third term. Ahilyadevi was born in Ahmednagar district in the 18th century. The state has previously renamed Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

PTI | Ahmednagar | Updated: 07-05-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 23:01 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the process to rename Ahmednagar district as Ahilyanagar will be completed in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing an election rally here in western Maharashtra in presence of Modi, the BJP leader said the state government has already taken a decision to rename Ahmednagar district as Ahilyanagar in honour of a legendary 18th century Maratha queen.

''The decision will be implemented in Modi's third term,'' he told the gathering.

Maharani Ahilyadevi Holkar, the 18th century queen of the Maratha Malwa kingdom in central India, was born in a village in present-day Ahmednagar district in western Maharashtra.

Last year, Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts in central Maharashtra were officially renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

