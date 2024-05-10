Left Menu

BJP Fields Valmiki as Candidate for Fatehgarh Sahib Seat in Punjab Assembly Elections

BJP named Gejja Ram Valmiki as its Fatehgarh Sahib candidate for the upcoming Punjab polls. With this announcement, BJP has fielded candidates for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. Valmiki, currently chairman of the Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission, will face off against candidates from AAP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-05-2024 18:08 IST
The Bhartiya Janata Party on Friday announced Gejja Ram Valmiki as its candidate from the Fatehgarh Sahib reserve parliamentary constituency in Punjab.

With this, the party has now fielded its candidates on all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, which will go to polls on June 1.

Valmiki is the chairman of Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission.

He will be pitted against AAP's Gurpreet Singh GP, Congress party's Amar Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Bikramjit Singh Khalsa.

Currently, the Fatehgarh Sahib seat is represented by Congress MP Amar Singh.

