Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Donald Trump's youngest son Barron to represent Florida at Republican convention

Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, will be one of the delegates representing Florida at the Republican National Convention in July, a notable move given that he has kept largely out of the public eye so far during the campaign. A campaign official confirmed an earlier report from NBC that Barron Trump had been selected by the state party as a delegate from Florida.

Senator Warren chides US Treasury for slow progress in tackling racial discrimination

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren this week called on the Treasury Department to more swiftly address racial discrimination in the U.S. tax and banking systems by advancing reforms proposed by an advisory board set up in December 2022. In a letter dated May 9, Warren told Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen she was concerned that many recommendations made by the Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity (TACRE) had not been implemented, including reforms to the IRS audit process.

US asylum change aims to speed up some rejections at Mexico border

A new U.S. asylum change announced on Thursday aims to more quickly reject asylum seekers caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border if they pose certain criminal and national security concerns, a limited move to cut down on crossings. A proposed regulation would allow asylum officers to deny claims of migrants convicted of a serious crime, linked to terrorism or posing other dangers to public safety, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a press release. The rejections could take place in days instead of a process that can take years, DHS said.

Hunter Biden loses bid to dismiss gun charges, clearing way for June trial

A federal appeals court panel rejected a bid by U.S. President Joe Biden's son to dismiss criminal gun charges, clearing the way for Hunter Biden's June 3 trial, a first for the child of a sitting president. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia said Hunter Biden could not appeal because the lower court had not yet entered a final judgment in the case.

Education board in Virginia votes to restore schools' Confederate names

The education board for Shenandoah County, Virginia, voted early on Friday to restore Confederate generals' names to two public schools in the predominantly white, rural and solidly Republican district, becoming the first in the U.S. to take such an action. By a 5-1 vote, the board overturned its 2020 decision that stripped a high school and elementary school of their original names honoring three military leaders of the pro-slavery South in the U.S. Civil War - Robert E. Lee, commander of the Army of Northern Virginia; Confederate infantry General Thomas Jonathan "Stonewall" Jackson, and rebel calvary commander Turner Ashby.

Exclusive-Jared Kushner pitching donors on father-in-law Trump, sources say

Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been making calls to encourage donors to attend a Trump fundraiser in New York, two sources told Reuters, in one of the first indications of Kushner working to help re-elect his father-in-law. A former White House adviser to the former president, Kushner stepped away from politics after Trump's term ended in 2021 and founded Miami-based private equity firm Affinity Partners.

FBI working towards nabbing Scattered Spider hackers, official says

The U.S. FBI is working towards charging hackers from the aggressive Scattered Spider criminal gang who are largely based in the U.S. and western countries and have breached dozens of American organisations, a senior official said. The young hackers grabbed headlines last year when they broke into the systems of casino-operators MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, locking up the companies' systems and demanding hefty ransom payments. From health and telecom companies to financial services, they have hacked a range of organisations over two years, piling pressure on law enforcement agencies to thwart them.

Police were advised to avoid mass arrests; then came the US campus protests

In the three tumultuous weeks since protests broke out at U.S. universities, police have descended on dozens of campuses to sweep up students in mass arrests, adhering to an approach many criminologists have found to be outdated and counterproductive. New York police arrested nearly 300 people at Columbia University and City College of New York on April 30 during protests over the war in Gaza, setting off flash bangs to stun and disorient demonstrators. Two nights later in Los Angeles, police collared more than 200 people at UCLA.

Trump prosecutors prepare to call final witnesses in hush money trial

Donald Trump is set to return to court Friday after porn star Stormy Daniels' lurid testimony about her alleged sexual encounter with him, as prosecutors prepare to call their final witnesses in the first-ever criminal trial of a sitting or former U.S. President. In seven hours of testimony this week over two days in New York state criminal court in Manhattan, Daniels spared few details. She told jurors she had sex with Trump in a Lake Tahoe hotel suite in 2006 while he was married to his wife Melania, testifying about gold tweezers she saw in his toiletry bag and stating that he did not wear a condom.

Florida sheriff releases video of deputy shooting Black man in his home

A Florida county sheriff on Thursday released body-camera video of a deputy fatally shooting a Black airman who had a handgun at his side in his apartment, after civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family, urged officials to release it. The family of the deceased, Roger Fortson, 23, has insisted the deputy, who was investigating a domestic violence complaint, knocked on the wrong door on May 3.

