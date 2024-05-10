Left Menu

"Already returned Rs 17,000 crore to victims of corruption": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is seeking legal advice on how to return the money to the people that has been "looted in corruption", adding that already Rs 17,000 crore has been returned to victims of corruption.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 19:36 IST
"Already returned Rs 17,000 crore to victims of corruption": PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is seeking legal advice on how to return the money to the people that has been "looted in corruption", adding that already Rs 17,000 crore has been returned to victims of corruption. In an exclusive interview with the Republic, the Prime Minister informed that another Rs 1.25 lakh crore of seized money can be returned to the victims.

"In Kerala, there is a big cooperative bank scam. These are controlled by communists. The money belonged to the middle class and the poor. I attached the property of the politicians involved in this. I am taking legal advice on this but in many cases, we get the trail of who paid whom. We have already given Rs 17,000 crore of looted money to the victims of corruption," the Prime Minister said. "Our agencies have also seized another Rs 1.25 lakh crore, we see piles and piles of cash being seized on TV, this money belongs to poor and middle-class society," he added.

Prime Minister outrightly rejected the allegations made by opposition parties over the misuse of Central agencies. "When stacks of cash are evident, how can anyone have doubts about the actions of CBI or ED. The truth is corrupt people are getting caught red-handed," he said.

Earlier, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh alleged on March 30 that no government in the past has so blatantly misused the investigative agencies and undermined the constitutional institutions as the Narendra Modi government has during the past ten years. Talking to ANI, he said that the NDA government in the past, led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was different from the current dispensation, which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the Vajpayee government never targeted opposition leaders as vehemently as the Narendra Modi government.

"Misusing the investigation agencies, threatening political parties, the Supreme Court, media and other constitutional institutions that should have been independent--these kinds of things never happened during the Vajpayee regime. These kinds of tactics we have never seen," Jairam Ramesh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024