Trump ally Steve Bannon loses appeal of conviction for defying Jan. 6 probe

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 20:04 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday upheld the conviction of Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to Donald Trump, for defying a subpoena from the congressional panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon was convicted in 2022 of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over documents or testify to the House of Representatives committee the investigated the Capitol riot. He was sentenced to four months in prison, but has been allowed to remain free during his appeal.

Bannon, a key figure on the American right, argued on appeal that he was barred from making key arguments in his defense at trial, including that his lawyer advised him he did not have to comply with the subpoena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

