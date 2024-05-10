Congress insulting tribal, Dalit communities now: Hanumangarhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das

In response to Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's remarks that the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir will be purified when the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, the temple priest of Hanumangarhi Mahant Raju Das said that the Congress has now started insulting the tribal and Dalit communities. "Till now the Congress party used to oppose only the Ram Temple, but it is unfortunate that now the Congress party has started insulting the tribal and Dalit communities also," Das said speaking to ANI on Friday.

Condemning the statement of Nana Patole, the temple priest said that such comments are dangerous for the country. "The statement of Maharashtra Congress State President Nana Patole is unfortunate and insulting the Dalit community by making such statements is very dangerous for India. The Congress State President has said that if their government is formed they will purify the Ram Temple again. What purification will you do?" Das said.

Das said that till now the Congress limited itself to only opposing the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple but now they are allegedly insulting tribals, Dalits and backward people. "Till now they used to oppose the Ram Temple and were not allowing the Ram Temple to be built. The public will definitely demand answers from the way the Congress Party is insulting tribals, Dalits and backward people," he said.

Nana Patole triggered a political storm with his controversial statement that the Shankaryacharyas would be purifying the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir following religious protocols when the Congress-led INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said, "We are going to purify Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after INDIA Alliance comes to power. Shankaracharyas were opposing this (Pran Pratishtha), all the four Shankaracharyas will purify the Ram Temple. Ram Darbar will be established in that place. It is not Lord Ram's idol there, but the child form of Ram Lalla. Narendra Modi has acted against protocol in Ram Temple construction. We will do it through rectifications and religion."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests. The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, attended the ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in the traditional 'Nagara' style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. (ANI)

