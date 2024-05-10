Telangana police book BJP leader Navneet Rana for poll code violations
Telangana police have filed an FIR against BJP leader Navneet Rana for allegedly saying "a vote for Congress is a vote for Pakistan." Rana's comments were made at a meeting on May 8. She was booked for undue influence, electoral rights violations, and disobeying an order. The complaint was lodged by the Election Commission's Flying Squad Team on May 9. Rana also made controversial comments about AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi.
The Telangana police have registered an FIR against BJP leader Navneet Rana for her alleged comments that "a vote for Congress is a vote for Pakistan", under sections related to poll code violations.
According to the FIR, Rana made the comments at a corner meeting held at Shadnagar on May 8.
The Amravati MP was booked under Sections 171-C read with 171-F, 171-G (undue influence and electoral rights) and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).
A police official said the complaint was lodged by the Flying Squad Team (FST) of the Election Commission on May 9.
In an attack on AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin, Navneet Rana had said that if the police were removed from duty for ''15 seconds, the brothers would not know from where they came and where they went''.
The comments drew flak from Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Asaduddin Owaisi.
