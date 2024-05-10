"Why is BJP obsessed with our manifesto?" asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Questioning Bharatiya Janata Party's "obsession" with the Congress party's manifesto, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party must start talking about their own poll document adding that ruling party should also list out on what it has done for the people in last 10 years. Speaking to ANI, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "BJP is attributing their imagination to our manifesto. It is speaking of buffaloes. It lists things that are nowhere in our manifesto. Why is it not listing things from their own manifesto?. They should list what they did. Why are they obsessed with our manifesto? They have their own. All their leaders know that if the election comes to concrete issues - unemployment, inflation, farmers' issues, they will not be able to win."

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi also slammed Centre over Agnipath scheme. "What kind of scheme does Modi govt bring for you? They brought schemes like Agniveer. At one time, when you used to go in the military, you would have thought that it's fine I am ready to sacrifice myself for the country but, my family will be secured. What is today now, join the military, get retired in five years, and you are unemployed again," she said at a public meeting in Amethi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have repeatedly said that the Congress manifesto has an "imprint of the ideology of the Muslim League." Hitting back at the Bharatiya Janata Party over their leaders calling Congress' manifesto having "imprints of Muslim League", Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asked how promising employment to youth, MSP to farmers and money to women related to Muslim League.

"Is giving Rs 1 lakh annually to every woman a program of the Muslim League? Giving jobs to the youth, giving them training and giving them Rs 1 lakh for training, is it a program of the Muslim League? We have promised MSP for farmers. Is it for Muslim League? We have promised to fill the backlog and vacancies. Is it for Muslim League?" Kharge asked. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a swipe at the Congress over its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, alleging that it smacks of appeasement and reads like a poll document of the erstwhile 'Muslim League'.

Addressing a rally in Bihar's Nawada, PM Modi accused the Opposition bloc--INDIA of trying to divide the country."The leaders of the INDI alliance talk about another partition of India. The leaders of the Congress party are openly advocating separate nationhood for South India. The Congress manifesto that was released earlier smacks of appeasement and reads like a poll document of the Muslim League," PM Modi said. Congress has made a slew of promises in its manifesto including a legal guarantee for MSP, Rs 1 lakh to women annually, apprenticeship program for youth, 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, removing 50 per cent reservation cap, repealing Agnipath scheme, doubling GDP in next ten years, strengthening anti-defection law, restoring status quo ante with China, mobile phones for students from class IX to XII and amending the GST regime. (ANI)

