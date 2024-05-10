BJP's bypoll candidate levels accusations of disloyalty against former opponent

The BJP candidate for by-election to Manavadar assembly constituency in Gujarat on Friday accused Jawahar Chavda, his old rival, and some other party leaders of working against the saffron party during the recently concluded elections.

In a letter to state BJP chief C R Paatil, Manavadar candidate Arvind Ladani accused Chavda, a former minister, of campaigning against the party's assembly and Porbandar Lok Sabha candidates.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was the BJP candidate from the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat. Polling in Gujarat took place on May 7.

Chavda could not be contacted for his comment despite repeated attempts.

Notably, both Chavda and Ladani are former Congress leaders.

Ladani alleged in the letter that Chavda asked his supporters to vote against the BJP candidates. He called a meeting through his son and wife to make such an appeal, Ladani alleged. On May 7, Jawahar Chavda's son Raj traveled to villages in Manavadar-Vanthali-Mendarda taluka to appeal to voters to cast ballots for Congress, the letter claimed. Some local BJP leaders also worked against the party, Ladani alleged.

As a Congress candidate, Ladani had defeated Chavda, then fielded by the BJP, from Manavadar in the 2022 state polls. Ladani later joined the BJP and was fielded as its candidate for the recent by-election necessitated by his resignation as a legislator.

Chavda had won from Manavadar in the 2017 assembly election as a Congress candidate. He later joined the BJP and won the by-election in 2019 by defeating Ladani, then the Congress candidate.

After his victory in the 2019 by-election, Chavda was made a cabinet minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)