Congress promised to set up industries, but opened fake video manufacturing units: PM Modi attacks party, Telangana CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress saying that they had promised to set up industries, but have opened fake video manufacturing units. PM Modi was addressing a rally in Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency. He accused the Congress of following in the footsteps of Bharat Rashtra Samith and indulging in corruption.

"In last 10 years, we sent lakhs of crores for Telangana, but using 'corruption ATM', BRS looted the state and now congress is doing same. Congress come to power by making lot of promises but after it came, it turned into Xerox copy of BRS. Congress talked of industries but opened a shop of fake video manufacturing; Congress is taking no action against the BRS Kaleshwaram scam," said PM Modi. Reddy, who also heads the party's Telangana unit, was issued summons by Delhi Police in a case linked to fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It was alleged that chief minister's mobile phone was used to post the fake clip on X.

Talking about the 'double R (RR) tax', PM said the thing that needs to be noticed is that he named a person but making a statement before the media, CM Revanth Reddy himself made it clear who is behind the RR tax. "As Congress came to power in the state, a double RR tax was imposed and it's being discussed in Delhi as well. One thing that Telangana people need to focus on is that for the last couple of days I have been talking about RR tax, but I haven't taken anyone's name but the Telangana CM himself made a statement before the media, making it clear who are the people linked to it," said PM Modi.

Further slamming Congress and BRS for not doing anything despite their CMs' coming from the same region, the PM said, "BRS and Congress have been very selfish parties. They used the people of Telangana to serve their own interests. You chose KCR in 2009, but after Telangana was formed, he forgot you! The new CM of Telangana, similarly, has nothing to do with you. He is busy just in making the high command sitting in Delhi happy." Further attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by raising former Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda's 'racist' rant, he said that Congress wants to make Hindus second-class citizens in their own country.

"Congress hates Hindus and Hindu festivals so much that it is now being exposed daily. The shehzada's guru even went ahead to say that the Ram Temple should not have been built. he went on to say that the construction of Ram Temple and celebrating Ram Navami is anti-India, it is against the idea of India... If you want to visit Ayodhya and celebrate Ram Navami, are you anti-India? Congress wants to make Hindus second-class citizens in their own country. Is this why they talk about vote-jihad?" said the PM. From Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha Constituency, Congress has fielded Challa Vamsichand Reddy, while DK Aruna will contest from the BJP, and sitting MP Manna Srinivas Reddy will contest on the ticket of the BRS.

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place on May 13 in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

