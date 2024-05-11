Putin confirms structure of new Russian government -decree
Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed the structure of the new government, according to a decree published by the Kremlin on Saturday.
Under the decree, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will have ten deputies. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
