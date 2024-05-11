J-K Govt's Actions Raise Concerns of Intimidation and Polarization, Warns Farooq Abdullah

As the campaigning for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat ended on Saturday, NC chief Farooq Abdullah accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of harassing his party workers and spreading fear among people so that the BJP could win elections.

''The police are calling elders and youths and then tells them they are with Hurriyat and others. In reality, they are trying to create fear among you,'' Abdullah said addressing a public rally in the Hazratbal area of the city here.

The National Conference (NC) president asked the people to fear only God.

''We do not have to fear them as tomorrow they will be under your feet, their pride will go away. I want to tell LG (J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha) to stop harassing people. If you think that by using police to harass our people, you (BJP) will win elections, then you will lose the elections by such things,'' he added.

The former J-K chief minister said the BJP would lose the elections in the entire country.

''Not only in J-K, but you will lose polls in the entire India, I can give you in writing. Then, you will have to pack your bags and return to where you came from,'' Abdullah said as he again asked the LG to stop using the police to harass NC workers.

''God is watching how you (BJP) are using your agencies to try to suppress us in the entire country, but you do not know His power is very strong. His power drowned Pharaon, so He can drown your power too,'' he added.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was only attacking Muslims as he had no other issues to raise.

There is not a day when Modi does not attack Muslims. Modi has forgotten the issues which propelled him to the PM's post, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)