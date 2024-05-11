Whatever PM Modi says has no weight and is just for elections: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his words do not carry any weight and are intended only to gather votes during elections. She was addressing an election rally in Nandurbar, Maharashtra.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Whatever PM Modi says has no weight. Whatever he says is just for the elections. He says that he is fighting for corruption alone. You have the power and all the resources. All the leaders of the world are with you. How can you be alone? He comes during elections and starts crying, saying that he was abused. He should learn determination and bravery from Indira Gandhi. But, you cannot learn from her because you call such a great woman anti-national." Citing the example of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, she said that the Prime Minister should learn from her, who divided Pakistan into two parts.

She said, "The foundation of Congress' political tradition was laid by Mahatma Gandhi. He said that follow the path of truth. Following that, all the leaders of Congress learned that people are supreme in democracy. It is our duty to serve you. It is our responsibility to understand your life. But the BJP has an opposite ideology. They do not understand and respect your culture. Whenever they get an opportunity, they try to change your culture... The biggest leaders of the BJP have been silent wherever there have been atrocities on tribal communities." PM Modi on Friday attacked Congress and said that the party knows that they can't compete with Modi on development and hence they have opened "jhooth ki factory" (factory of lies) in this election.

Addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Nandurbar, PM Modi said that for him, serving the deprived and Adivasis is just like "serving" his own family. "For me, serving the deprived and Adivasis is just like serving my own family. I don't belong to a royal family like that of Congress. I come from a humble background. I have grown up in poverty. I can understand what is suffering. I can understand your pain," PM Modi said.

Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament. The polling is being held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by its ally Shiv Sena (undivided) with 18 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (undivided) and Congress could only win four and one seats each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)