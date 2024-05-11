Andhra Pradesh Polls: Clamor of Campaigning Concludes; Votes to be Cast on May 13

A high-decibel campaign by political parties for the May 13 simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and Assembly ended at 6 PM on Saturday.

As many as 503 candidates are in the fray for Lok Sabha and 2,705 for Assembly polls, according to Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer MK Meena.

The total number of voters in the southern state is 4.41 crore, which includes 2.02 crore male, 2.1 crore female, 3,421 third gender voters and 68,185 service electors.

The model code of conduct came into force in the state after the Elections Commission announced the schedule on April 16.

YSRCP president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Pulivendla), TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu (Kuppam) and Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram), among others, are in the Assembly poll race.

Andhra Pradesh Congress president and Jagan’s sister YS Sharmila (Kadapa) and BJP state chief Purandeswari (Rajamahendravaram), among others, are in Lok Sabha poll fray.

The YSR Congress campaign centred around the welfare measures that it implemented during the past five years while the NDA highlighted the ''failures'' of the state government and the doles it would provide, if voted to power in the state and the job creation it would do.

YSRCP chief Reddy and TDP supremo Naidu held several poll rallies across the state.

Other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several union ministers including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Mallikrajun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi undertook poll campaigns for their respective party candidates.

The YSRCP is contesting in all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the state.

As part of a seat sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

The Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

The YSRCP won 151 seats, TDP-23 and Janasena-1 in the last Assembly polls while the ruling party emerged victorious in 22 and Chandrababu Naidu-led party in three Lok Sabha seats in 2019 elections.

