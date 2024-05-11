Mumbai Police Prohibit Gatherings Within 100 Meters of Polling Stations on May 20

Mumbai Police has issued guidelines restricting assembly of people within 100 metres from polling stations for all six Lok Sabha constituencies which will vote in the fifth phase on May 20. As per the guidelines, the entry of those persons not related to elections will not be allowed in the vicinity of polling stations from 6 am till May 20 midnight.

Only those persons, including candidates or the accredited agents of candidates or officials on poll duty or a public servant engaged in duty at or in the vicinity of such polling station, shall be allowed, an official said on Saturday. All the six Parliamentary constituencies in Mumbai, including Mumbai South, Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North East and Mumbai North West, will vote on May 20 in the fifth phase of elections, the last in Maharashtra. A battle between two Shiv Senas, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray, respectively, is on the cards in at least three seats, while in the rest, the contest lies between BJP and other allies MVA, namely Congress and NCP (SP). As per the guidelines, voters shall form separate queues for men and women in front of polling stations, and wait for their turn in compliance with the directions of the presiding officer, the police official said.

