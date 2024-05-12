AAP Convenors Kejriwal and Mann to Hold Joint Rally in Kurukshetra on May 14

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will campaign for AAP in Haryana's Kurukshetra constituency on May 14.

AAP Haryana unit chief and its Kurukshetra candidate Sushil Gupta on Saturday also said these elections are ''to save India's Constitution and democracy''.

Campaigning in some villages in Kaithal, Gupta said Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, and Mann will come to Kurukshetra on May 14.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted Kejriwal interim bail in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam to enable him to campaign during the elections.

Gupta said many people made sacrifices during the country's freedom struggle and, in the same manner, parties under the opposition INDIA bloc have united ''to save the Constitution and democracy''.

''The entire country is voting for change this time,'' Gupta said and claimed the BJP will be ousted from power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to double farmers' incomes and provide employment to two crore youngsters every year ''but all his promises turned out to be ''jumlas (rhetoric)'', the AAP leader said.

Gupta also alleged that the BJP-led Centre misused agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against political opponents.

Taking on the BJP government in Haryana, he claimed farmers, sarpanches and anyone who raised their voice in support of their demands ''had to face lathis'' during its nine-and-a-half-year rule.

Gupta told the electorate, ''Your MP should be one who can raise people's voice in the Parliament.'' INDIA bloc partners AAP and the Congress are contesting the elections in an alliance in Haryana. While AAP has fielded Gupta from Kurukshetra, the Congress is contesting the remaining nine seats.

Besides Gupta, 30 candidates are in the fray from Kurukshetra, including the BJP's Naveen Jindal and the Indian National Lok Dal's Abhay Singh Chautala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)