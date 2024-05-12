Mamata accuses PM of lying about Sandeshkhali, demands clarification on molestation allegation against Guv

Claiming that PM Narendra Modi was continuing to ''peddle lies'' about Sandeshkhali, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday questioned why he was maintaining a stoic silence on the allegations of molestation against Governor CV Ananda Bose and not asking him to resign.

Addressing an election rally in North 24 Parganas' Amdanga, which is a part of the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, Banerjee said the PM should be ashamed that ''BJP's conspiracy'' about Sandeshkhali has become public.

''The PM is still peddling lies about Sandeshkhali. He should be ashamed as the BJP's conspiracy has now become public,'' Banerjee said, apparently referring to a purported video in which a local BJP leader was heard saying that over 70 women had received Rs 2,000 each for taking part in protests against TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh who is accused of sexual assault and land grab.

In an earlier clip, a man resembling BJP's Sandeshkhali mandal president Gangadhar Kayal was heard saying that the ''staged'' protests were done at the behest of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who was behind the ''whole conspiracy''.

The PM, who is also campaigning in West Bengal, alleged that TMC goons were threatening the tormented women of Sandeshkhali to protect the culprits ''All of us have seen what the TMC has done with the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. The TMC goons are now threatening the women in Sandeshkhali as the name of the main culprit is Shajahan Sheikh. TMC is doing everything to protect the culprits of Sandeshkhali,'' he alleged.

Banerjee said the Centre's inaction against the governor, who is accused of molestation by a Raj Bhavan staffer, showed the BJP's ''true anti-woman character''.

''Why did the PM not ask the governor to resign during his overnight stay at Raj Bhavan?'' she asked.

Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday and stayed the night at Raj Bhavan, before beginning his whirlwind campaign in the state on Sunday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)