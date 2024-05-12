Haryana Leaders CM Manohar Lal Saini and Bhupinder Singh Hooda Encourage Voting with Morning Walk

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday was out on a morning walk in Karnal during which he also played cricket with children.

Saini greeted people and interacted with them at the Atal Park. He also urged eligible voters to exercise their franchise on the polling day on May 25.

On the request of some children, he also played cricket with them for a few minutes.

Later, speaking to reporters, Saini said, ''I went for a morning walk in the park. I met senior citizens, youth, and women. Many were doing yoga at that time''.

''Everyone should go for morning walk. It helps you stay healthy,'' said Saini, who was wearing a blue T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda also went out for a morning walk in Rohtak.

Hooda, too, greeted the people he met on his way. His son Deepender Singh Hooda, a Rajya Sabha MP, is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Rohtak.

Both Saini and Hooda urged the eligible voters to ensure that they cast their votes on May 25. Congress has fielded nine candidates in Haryana for LS polls while the Kurukshetra seat is being contested by AAP, a constituent of the INDIA bloc.

Chief Minister Saini is a BJP candidate for the Karnal assembly by-elections, which will also be held on May 25. The seat fell vacant after Manohar Lal Khattar, whom Saini replaced as chief minister in March, resigned as MLA. Khattar is contesting the Karnal parliamentary seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)