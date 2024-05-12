Left Menu

Haryana Leaders CM Manohar Lal Saini and Bhupinder Singh Hooda Encourage Voting with Morning Walk

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday was out on a morning walk in Karnal during which he also played cricket with children.Saini greeted people and interacted with them at the Atal Park.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-05-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 15:16 IST
Haryana Leaders CM Manohar Lal Saini and Bhupinder Singh Hooda Encourage Voting with Morning Walk
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday was out on a morning walk in Karnal during which he also played cricket with children.

Saini greeted people and interacted with them at the Atal Park. He also urged eligible voters to exercise their franchise on the polling day on May 25.

On the request of some children, he also played cricket with them for a few minutes.

Later, speaking to reporters, Saini said, ''I went for a morning walk in the park. I met senior citizens, youth, and women. Many were doing yoga at that time''.

''Everyone should go for morning walk. It helps you stay healthy,'' said Saini, who was wearing a blue T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda also went out for a morning walk in Rohtak.

Hooda, too, greeted the people he met on his way. His son Deepender Singh Hooda, a Rajya Sabha MP, is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Rohtak.

Both Saini and Hooda urged the eligible voters to ensure that they cast their votes on May 25. Congress has fielded nine candidates in Haryana for LS polls while the Kurukshetra seat is being contested by AAP, a constituent of the INDIA bloc.

Chief Minister Saini is a BJP candidate for the Karnal assembly by-elections, which will also be held on May 25. The seat fell vacant after Manohar Lal Khattar, whom Saini replaced as chief minister in March, resigned as MLA. Khattar is contesting the Karnal parliamentary seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global
3
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
4
Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024