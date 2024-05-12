Left Menu

Modi: Bengal elections crucial for preserving the state's cultural heritage

PM Modi, rallying in Arambagh, said this election would protect Bengal's culture, stifled by TMC. He accused TMC of silencing dissent and suppressing Ram Mandir supporters. Modi also emphasized development and accused TMC of corruption. He refuted TMC's claims about the Citizenship Amendment Act, calling it a "constitutional guarantee."

Updated: 12-05-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 15:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that this Lok Sabha election is for protecting Bengal's culture over which the TMC thinks it has a monopoly.

Addressing an election rally at Pursura in the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency, Modi alleged there was no freedom of expression under the TMC rule in West Bengal.

He claimed that even if someone jocularly shares a post on social media, that person is not spared.

It has become a crime to take the name of Ram Mandir in TMC-ruled Bengal, he alleged.

The PM said that this election was also for the development of the state.

Modi accused the TMC of looting the state and claimed that it was ''committing a huge sin''. Alleging that the TMC was spreading falsehood over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to frighten the people, he said, ''CAA is a constitutional guarantee and a guarantee of Modi.'' He said that attempts to mislead the people on CAA would backfire.

The BJP has fielded Arup Kanti Digar in the Arambagh seat against TMC's Mitali Bag and CPI(M)'s Biplab Kumar Moitra.

