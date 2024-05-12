Left Menu

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 12-05-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 21:12 IST
Doctor Assaulted in Kerala's Kozhikode After Patient's Allegations of Treatment Negligence
A doctor was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused by a patient accusing him of not giving proper treatment at a private hospital in the district, police said on Sunday.

The issue came to light today after the CCTV visuals of the patient, suspected to be under the influence of liquor, was trying to attack the male doctor.

The doctor lodged a complaint with the police later in the day.

The shocking incident was reported from a private hospital in Kodenchery here.

According to police, the accused, a local man, came to the hospital with minor injuries after he met with a road accident late Saturday night. Though he was sent back after giving the necessary treatment, the patient returned and suddenly became violent and allegedly tried to attack the doctor who he had treated him.

Dr Susmith, who allegedly suffered assault, said the patient misbehaved with him as well as his lady colleague.

''He not only tried to attack us but also used very abusive language against us. He even tried to hit me with a stone. I was forced to push him away as I faced a threat to my life,'' the doctor told the media.

The doctor also alleged that the accused even threatened to kill his five-month-old son.

Meanwhile, Kodenchery police registered a case against the accused man based on the complaint of the doctor.

He was booked under various sections of the IPC and the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, police said.

An investigation is progressing and further action would be taken soon in this regard, police added.

