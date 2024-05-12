Left Menu

Baijayant Panda alleges Patnaik controlled like puppet by ex-bureaucrat

Senior BJP leader and the partys candidate for Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat, Baijayant Panda, on Sunday alleged that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was being manipulated like a puppet by a former bureaucrat.Taking to X, Panda, the BJP national vice-president, said, It is extremely sad to see Odishas CM being manipulated like a puppet by his ex-bureaucrat, now politician handler. Contrast the AI-generated video messages with actually recorded videos of his e.g. from a helicopter or rare public appearance.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-05-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 23:15 IST
''Insist on CM's live announcements or recordings in your presence. OR ELSE label all those AI-generated messages as such. The people of Odisha have a right to know who is telling them what,'' the four-time former MP said.

Responding to Panda's X post, BJD MP and national spokesperson Sasmit Patra posted, ''Mr Panda has just come out of hospital and with an eye operation. I am not sure what has gone wrong with your intelligence, artificial or real. Please get well soon.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

