Baijayant Panda alleges Patnaik controlled like puppet by ex-bureaucrat

Senior BJP leader and the party's candidate for Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat, Baijayant Panda, on Sunday alleged that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was being ''manipulated like a puppet'' by a former bureaucrat.

Taking to X, Panda, the BJP national vice-president, said, ''It is extremely sad to see Odisha's CM being manipulated like a puppet by his ex-bureaucrat, now 'politician' handler.'' ''Contrast the AI-generated 'video messages' with actually recorded videos of his (e.g. from a helicopter or rare public appearance). There is a heaven and hell difference. People (and media), please do not condone such manipulation and elder-abuse,'' he added.

''Insist on CM's live announcements or recordings in your presence. OR ELSE label all those AI-generated messages as such. The people of Odisha have a right to know who is telling them what,'' the four-time former MP said.

Responding to Panda's X post, BJD MP and national spokesperson Sasmit Patra posted, ''Mr Panda has just come out of hospital and with an eye operation. I am not sure what has gone wrong with your intelligence, artificial or real. Please get well soon.''

