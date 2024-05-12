AAP in Power, CM Kejriwal Stays Out of Jail: Roadshow Promise

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday made a fervent appeal to people to press the broom (AAP's election symbol) button on May 25. Kejriwal during a roadshow in Delhi said if people choose the Aam Aadmi Party on May 25, he won't have to go back to jail. Kejriwal, along with Mann, led two roadshows here in support of party candidates Somnath Bharti and Mahabal Mishra in New Delhi and West Delhi parliamentary constituencies, respectively. Canvassing for the INDIA bloc candidate for the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in a roadshow in Moti Nagar, Kejriwal said it felt great to be amongst people. ''I missed you and you also missed me a little. There was a little pain in my heart, a little pain in your hearts as well. So, to bring us together, God got me bail,'' he said while standing through the sunroof of his vehicle. He said the BJP's people are telling him that he has to go back to jail after 20 days. “If you people press the broom button, then I will not need to go to jail. There is power in your hands,” he said.

Answering the slogans from the crowd assembled at the roadshow, Kejriwal said he was wondering why they sent him to jail.

''When your children did not get good education, I arranged a good school for your children, it is my fault. Whenever someone in your house fell ill, you used to spend thousands, lakhs of rupees in private hospitals, I made arrangements for your treatment, this is my biggest mistake,” he claimed. ''Now if I go to jail again, these BJP people want to stop all your work, they want to stop free electricity, they want to spoil your schools, they want to close your Mohalla Clinics, hospitals. This is wrong politics; this is dirty politics,'' he charged. He also asked the people if they knew about the member of Parliament who represented them. “Who was the MP here before this? No one would even know the name. Meenakshi Lekhi. When you called her, did she pick up the phone? When you went to meet her, did she meet you? Somnath Bharti will be available,'' he said. ''If any need arises at night, he will answer the phone, will come to meet you, will get your work done, will always be there for you. Everyone should vote for him and make him win with a record margin, with an overwhelming majority,” he said. People raised pro-Kejriwal slogans and jostled to get a glimpse of him and Mann. People were standing in their balconies with their mobile phones trying to capture the moment. In another roadshow in Uttam Nagar, Kejriwal said the 20-day bail granted to him by the Supreme Court on Friday was no ''less than a miracle''.

''No one had any expectations. Now people are saying that God has sent Kejriwal for 20 days to defeat the BJP. Whatever God does, he does for good. They (BJP) have created an environment of dictatorship. My life is dedicated to the country. ''In these 20 days, I will work 24 hours a day. I will work day and night. I will travel all over the country and beg people with my hands outstretched to ask them to end this dictatorship, otherwise this dictatorship will sink the country,” he added.

He alleged that BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma never went to meet people. ''He used to talk to you very rudely. Mahabal Mishra is a gentleman. You have to vote for him and make him win with record votes,'' he added. People showered flowers on him. At the roadshow in West Delhi, he was also presented a mace. The BJP hit back saying Delhi's people should rest assured that Kejriwal will go back to jail on June 2. They should be doubly assured that no one is going to stop free electricity, water and bus ride for women travellers in the city, said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Kapoor.

When the BJP comes to power after the Delhi Assembly polls, it will consider extending free 200 units of electricity for all the categories of consumers.

