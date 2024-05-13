Dharmendra Pradhan guns for "tyrannical and corrupt" BJD, seeks "double-engine" govt in Odisha

Union Minister and the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Odisha's Sambalpur urged people to demonstrate their electoral support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vote him back for a third, straight term in office in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The Union Minister also exhorted the people to vote in favour of a 'double-engine' government in the state. The Lok Sabha and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in the eastern state.

Taking a swipe at the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which has been holding the reins of the state for 24 years, he accused the ruling party of depriving the people of basic amenities. Asserting that the people will vote to unseat the "tyrannical and corrupt regime", the Union Minister said, "Even after being in power for 24 years, they (BJD government) have failed to ensure piped water supply to scores of households across the state. The steps towards boosting irrigation of farmland, too, have been sorely lacking. There are not enough doctors at medical centres and the teachers, too, are sorely inadequate."

Addressing a public meeting, he also also raised the issue of unemployment in the state, adding that a third of the state's educated and skilled youth are forced to head elsewhere, even abroad, in search of jobs. He assured that the BJP's 'double-engine' government would work for the welfare of farmers while also promising better MSP support and proper irrigation facilities.

"If the BJP comes to power in the state, the MSP (minimum support price) on paddy will be raised to Rs 3100 per quintal in the interest of farmer welfare. We will also put an end to the exploitation of farmers in the name of harvesting. We will also work to ensure that all agricultural land are irrigated," the Union Minister added. He said as part of the BJP's proposed 'Subhadra Yojana', women will be provided with vouchers of Rs 50,000 each.

"Under the Subhadra Yojana, women will be given vouchers worth Rs 50,000 (each). I urge the people to not just vote PM Modi back to office for a third term but also install a double-engine government in Odisha." The assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the BJD-ruled state are being held across four phases--from May 13 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

In the last assembly elections in 2019, the BJD won 112 out of 146 seats, while the BJP had to settle for just 23 seats and the Congress finished at 9. In the Lok Sabha elections in the same year, the BJD mopped up the lion's share of the electoral spoils, with the BJP and the Congress bringing up the rear. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)