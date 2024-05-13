RJD leader Misa Bharti says PM's Patna roadshow caused "problems" to people

Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate from Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency, Misa Bharti, who filed her nomination for Lok Sabha elections on Monday, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the work done by him in the last 10 years and claimed that PM's roadshow in Patna created problems for people. Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav were also present at the nomination filing. Before filing her nomination, Misa Bharti offered prayers at a temple in Patna's Maner.

Earlier on Sunday evening, PM Modi held a grand roadshow in Patna along with CM Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. "PM Narendra Modi has been ruling for the last 10 years, people gave him two chances. Had he done anything for the country he would not have to hold a roadshow. He should have listed and told people all that he has done in his term, but he just waved his hands and made some headlines in the media, this does no good to anyone. This will not give any employment, special package, or special status to Bihar, nor will it double farmers' income. This roadshow had caused difficulties to the people of Bihar," said Misa Bharti.

When asked about ongoing polling for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls she said, "Three phases of polling had been done and not a single seat BJP is going win in Bihar, similar will happen in this poll as well." "Today I will be filing my nomination, so ahead of that as per Hindu rituals I offered prayers at Gagan Baba temple in Maner," she added.

Misa Bharti is contesting from Pataliputra constituency against BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav. The Pataliputra constituency in Bihar will go to the polls in the last phase on June 1. In 2014, Ram Kripal revolted after Lalu Prasad decided to field his elder daughter Misa Bharti from the Patliputra seat as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) nominee and Yadav joined the BJP.

The Pataliputra seat comprises six assembly segments, including Danapur, Maner, Phulwari, Masaurhi, Paliganj and Bikram. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav's daughter Misha (Misa) Bharti lost the Pataliputra constituency to Ram Kripal Yadav in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Ram Kripal Yadav was Lalu Yadav's close aide before 2014. Notably, polling in Bihar, which sends 40 members to the Lok Sabha, is being held across all seven phases. The counting of votes for all phases is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

