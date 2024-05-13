FACTBOX-Trump has slight edge over Biden in US swing-state election polls
Seven U.S. states are likely to decide the outcome of the U.S. presidential election between Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump in November: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. These states - known as swing states because they swing between Democratic and Republican presidential candidates - play a critical role in determining which candidate wins the Electoral College, the vehicle that picks U.S. presidents.
Here is what opinion polls currently show for which candidate is leading in each state:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Three law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina, police say
Four law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina, police say
US: Shooting claims lives of 3 police officers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Tragedy in North Carolina: 3 Law Enforcement Officers Killed, 5 Injured in Attempted Warrant Service
Three law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina, police say