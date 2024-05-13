Left Menu

Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri files nomination, Sukhu expresses confidence of winning all four LS seats in Himachal

Vinod Sultanpuri, Congress candidate from the Shimla Lok Sabha seat, filed his nomination papers on Monday.

Vinod Sultanpuri, Congress candidate from the Shimla Lok Sabha seat, filed his nomination papers on Monday. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, state party chief Pratibha Singh and other Congress leaders.

Stating that Congress will win all four Lok Sabha seats in the state, Sukhu took a dig at the Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and said he will not be able to become Chief Minister again by "deceiving the people of the state". He said all Congress candidates have filed their nominations

With bypolls to six assembly seats also being held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls, Sukhu told the media that it is not only an election about the government but "for future politics and democracy of the country". Referring to cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha poll, he accused the BJP of trying to topple the Congress government in the state "using money power".

Elections to four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh along with assembly bypolls, following disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs, will be held on June 1 in the last phase of polling. (ANI)

