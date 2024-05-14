"BJP under PM Modi will sweep Bihar; serve shocker to opposition": Giriraj Singh

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh on Tuesday expressed confidence in the party's victory in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will come as a shock to the opposition leaders. The BJP leader also targeted the previous Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Yadav's governance in Bihar, saying that "Nautanki master" Lalu Yadav deceived the people of the state.

"Today, the country needs Modi. I can say with confidence that PM Narendra Modi will win in Bihar. In 1995, 'Nautankai master' Lalu Yadav deceived people. The Opposition will be shocked when it sees the results (of the Lok Sabha elections)," said Giriraj Singh. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third consecutive term from the constituency and hoping to win with a record margin filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh today.

PM Modi, the sitting MP and BJP candidate, filed his nomination papers at Varanasi's magistrate's office. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, calling them "slaves of appeasement", saying that he will not allow the reservation of Dalits and backward classes to be looted.

The Prime Minister also said that the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are the election of resolve for a developed India, adding that he is working 24/7 for the year 2047. The Prime Minister said that there is a storm in favour of the BJP and NDA in the country. PM Modi further said that the people of Muzaffarpur and Bihar have suffered the wounds of Naxalism for decades and that RJD's Jungle Raj had pushed Bihar back several decades.

The 40 seats in Bihar are undergoing polls in all seven phases. In 2019, the BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state, failed to open its account. (ANI)

