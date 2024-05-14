Left Menu

BJP Imprisons Me Due to Fear: Kejriwal's Declaration in Kurukshetra

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday held a roadshow in Kurukshetras Pehowa campaigning for party candidate Sushil Gupta and attacked the BJP-led Centre over his jailing, claiming it is scared of him.Gupta, AAPs Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate, accompanied Kejriwal during the roadshow.The Aam Aadmi Party AAP national convenor was granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court on Friday in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal said, On March 16, elections were announced.

Updated: 14-05-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 16:23 IST
Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal said, ''On March 16, elections were announced. On March 21, they sent me to jail. This means they wanted Kejriwal to not campaign. They are scared of Kejriwal.'' He told the crowds in Pehowa, ''I have relations in Pehowa. You will ask how. In-laws of my younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann come from Pehowa.'' ''His (Mann's) father-in-law Inderjeet Singh is with us today … From here, not even a single vote should go to BJP, which sent me to jail,'' he said.

Bhagwant Mann's wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur hails from a village in Pehowa.

This was Kejriwal's first visit to Haryana after being released on bail.

Gupta during the roadshow highlighted several initiatives which AAP dispensations in Delhi and Punjab have taken for the welfare of various sections.

Voting for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth of the seven phase general election on May 25.

