AAP Launches 'Black Magic of BJP' Campaign to Highlight Corruption Allegations

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday launched the Washing Machine Ka Kaalu Jaadu campaign to target the BJP and expose its claim of fighting and ending corruption.The campaign was launched by AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai and cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 21:08 IST
The campaign was launched by AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai and cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. Rai is also a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Bharadwaj ''demonstrated'' how corruption-accused leaders are cleaned through the BJP's washing machine.

The AAP placed a big washing machine on one side of the stage and a big jail (Central Jail) was shown on the other side. Bharadwaj showed those who agreed to join the BJP were put in the washing machine by the ED and CBI, and those who refused to step back from social service were put in the jail.

Bharadwaj demonstrated the ''cleaning'' of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on the stage, a party statement said.

On the other hand, Bharadwaj alleged that when former Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who ''improved'' the education and health systems in the national capital, did not succumb to their pressure, the BJP and their agencies fabricated cases against them and sent them to jail.

Rai said the AAP is launching the washing machine campaign for the Lok Sabha election campaign.

''The BJP and the prime minister of the country are saying that they are fighting this election to fight corruption and end it. What is the truth of this claim of the BJP? What is the black magic of the BJP's washing machine?'' he said.

He said the party is preparing four more teams for as many Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi.

These teams will go to every assembly of these four Lok Sabha, including New Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi till May 23, and demonstrate the ''black magic'' of this washing machine and ''expose'' the real truth, he added.

''Although the country is now understanding the magic of this washing machine, but a common man should be able to understand the reality through this and understand the truth of the central government of the country,'' he added.

Bharadwaj alleged that the country is being run by only two agencies, ED and CBI.

''Whenever the central government feels, it unleashes the ED and the CBI against any leader. A few years ago, Maharashtra's then chief minister Ashok Chavan was accused of the Adarsh Society Scam.

''The prime minister said about Ashok Chavan that the flats built for the widows of Kargil will also be looted by him,'' he said.

Bharadwaj demonstrated how Chavan was ''washed'' in the BJP's washing machine and once he was washed, he came out clean and spotless.

