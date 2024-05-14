Left Menu

Blinken says Russia must pay for what Putin destroyed in Ukraine

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-05-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 22:06 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said that what Russian President Vladimir Putin has destroyed in Ukraine, Russia should and must pay to rebuild, as he said the U.S. intends to use its power to seize Russian assets.

"We're working with our G7 partners to see that Russia's immobilized sovereign assets are used to remedy the damage that Putin continues to cost," Blinken said in a speech in Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

