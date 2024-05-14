Blinken says Russia must pay for what Putin destroyed in Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said that what Russian President Vladimir Putin has destroyed in Ukraine, Russia should and must pay to rebuild, as he said the U.S. intends to use its power to seize Russian assets.
"We're working with our G7 partners to see that Russia's immobilized sovereign assets are used to remedy the damage that Putin continues to cost," Blinken said in a speech in Kyiv.
