Former BJP MLA Rohita Rewri joins Congress in Haryana

In a boost for Congress in Haryana, Rohita Rewri, former BJP MLA from Panipat City, has joined the party

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 22:16 IST
Former MLA Rohita Rewdi joined Congress on Tuesday in presence of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a boost for Congress in Haryana, Rohita Rewri, former BJP MLA from Panipat City, has joined the party. She joined Congress at Rohtak in the presence of former chief minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan

Congress leaders expressed confidence of the party's victory in Lok Sabha polls in Haryana. They also expressed confidence of the party's victory in assembly polls to be held later this year. Earlier, in a blow to the Bhartiya Janata Party government in Haryana, three Independent MLAs had withdrawn their support to it. The development came amid the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leaders claimed that in the past one-and-a-half years, over 40 MPs, former MPs, MLAs, and former MLAs have left the ruling BJP and joined the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

