Video of rebel commander Marquez is real-Colombia government

A video released over the weekend of Colombian rebel commander Ivan Marquez, who had reportedly died last year, is real, defense minister Ivan Velasquez said on Tuesday.

Marquez, the well-known leader of a faction of former FARC rebels who returned to arms after rejecting a 2016 peace deal with Colombia's government, was thought to have died in Venezuela.

