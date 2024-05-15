Video of rebel commander Marquez is real-Colombia government
Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 03:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 03:44 IST
A video released over the weekend of Colombian rebel commander Ivan Marquez, who had reportedly died last year, is real, defense minister Ivan Velasquez said on Tuesday.
Marquez, the well-known leader of a faction of former FARC rebels who returned to arms after rejecting a 2016 peace deal with Colombia's government, was thought to have died in Venezuela.
