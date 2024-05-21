Ceasefire in Peril: Colombian President Considers Halt After Rebel Bombings
Colombian President Gustavo Petro is contemplating suspending the ceasefire with the EMC rebel group following two bombings in Cauca, one resulting in four deaths, according to Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez.
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 23:29 IST
Colombian President Gustavo Petro is weighing whether to fully suspend a ceasefire with the Estado Mayor Central (EMC) rebel group, Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez said on Tuesday, after two bombings attributed to the group in the southeastern province of Cauca, one of which killed four people.
