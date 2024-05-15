Left Menu

"Tried to fulfil dreams of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision for Lucknow," Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister and BJP's candidate from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh, said that he tried to fulfil the dreams of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and left no stone unturned for the city's development.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 11:22 IST
"Tried to fulfil dreams of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision for Lucknow," Rajnath Singh
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Defence Minister and BJP's candidate from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh, said that he tried to fulfil the dreams of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and left no stone unturned for the city's development. Addressing a public meeting in Lucknow, the Defence Minister on Tuesday remembered Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision for Lucknow and said that he would take Vajpayee ji's vision forward.

"We have diligently worked towards realising Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji's vision for Lucknow, and we remain committed to advancing it further in the future. Lucknow currently ranks tenth globally, and we aim to elevate it to the fifth position," Singh said. He further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their wholehearted support in the progress of Lucknow.

"PM Modi has all its support in the constituency's development. However, the pace of developmental work is possible because of the CM. CM Yogi instantaneously approved every proposal I presented to him without any hesitation. This paved the way for Lucknow's swift progress," he added. Singh said the BJP fulfilled all its promises made in the party manifesto, be it the abrogation of Article 370 or the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, addressing a public rally in support of BJP candidate from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath said that India had become self-reliant in the defence sector and the state capital had become a centre for manufacturing BrahMos missiles "For Lucknow, it was said, 'Muskuraiye, Aap Lucknow mein hain' (Smile, you are in Lucknow). But there were not enough conditions to smile about. Now, New India is secure because the defence sector is 'Atma Nirbhar' as Lucknow is the centre of India's Brahmos missile. When the missile made here roars at the borders, the enemy gets scared. When a cracker bursts somewhere, Pakistan clarifies that it was not it, because Pakistan is scared of the missile made in Lucknow," he said.

He said Gomti will soon get a new lease of life as Rajnath Singh had inaugurated the STP for it recently. Lucknow will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20. Rajnath Singh will face Samajwadi Party candidate Ravidas Mehrotra from this seat.

Rajnath Singh in 2019 had defeated Samajwadi Party Poonam Shatrughan Sinha with over 6.3 lakh votes. He had defeated Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi by a margin of 2,72,749 votes in 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024