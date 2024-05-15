Left Menu

Veteran Congress leader Dambarudhar Ulaka dies at 86

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-05-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 11:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader and former Odisha minister Dambarudhar Ulaka died of old age-related ailments, family sources said on Wednesday.

He was 86.

Ulaka breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday night.

Family sources said Ulaka's funeral will be held at his birthplace Bankili in Rayagada district.

He was elected to Odisha Assembly 5 times on Congress ticket from Bissam-Cuttack seat in Rayagada district. He represented the seat in 1974, 1977, 1995, 2004 and 2009.

The veteran leader's son Nilamadhab Ulaka is contesting the elections from the Bissam-Cuttack assembly segment as an independent after being denied ticket by the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

