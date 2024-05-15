Left Menu

Blinken Announces $2B Arms Package for Ukraine, Majority from Previously Approved Package

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a $2 billion arms deal for Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv. The money will be used to purchase weapons and military supplies from American defense firms, with most of the funds coming from a recent US aid package. Blinken's announcement serves as a reaffirmation of US support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 15-05-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 17:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced a USD 2 billion arms package arms deal for Ukraine — most of the money coming from a package approved last month.

The announcement came Wednesday as Blinken was in Kyiv to reassure Ukraine of the US support as it attempts to fight off a new Russian offensive.

At his final event Wednesday of a two-day visit to Kyiv, Blinken said the Biden administration had approved a USD 2 billion, medium- and long-term foreign military financing package for Ukraine.

The packages generally send US taxpayer money to American defense firms to manufacture and ship weaponry and other military supplies to the recipient country.

Most of the money, about USD 1.6 billion, comes from the USD 60 billion allotted to Ukraine in the supplemental foreign assistance legislation passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, officials said.

