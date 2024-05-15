Congress fighting for reservation, Constitution: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday retorted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegation that the BJP will reduce the reservation of SC, ST and OBC and increase that of minorities if voted to power, saying that the Congress party has been fighting for reservation and to save the Constitution. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is talking about finishing the Constitution.

"We have been fighting for reservation and to save the Constitution. You are talking about finishing the Constitution. You have no right to talk about reservations," he said. Kharge attacked the BJP over its promise of providing 2 crore jobs, saying that the party has failed in everything and is not even showing its report card.

"You promised to provide 2 crore jobs but you could not do that well. At least 1 crore jobs every year could have been provided to the youth. You failed in everything and you are not even showing your report card. We tell you to ask for votes on the basis of the work you have done... On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "Sonia Gandhi spent more than 70 per cent of MP funds on minorities" remark, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "...MP fund has Rs 5 crore. You (BJP) have waived off the Rs 16 lakh crore debt of the rich and here, if Rs 1 crore is spent on the construction of roads, is it a big deal? Sonia Gandhi has taken care of everyone. She does not do the politics of division."

The Congress, on May 3, announced Rahul Gandhi as a candidate from Raebareli and loyalist KL Sharma from Amethi. Rahul Gandhi is a sitting MP in Kerala's Wayanad, where he is seeking a fresh term alongside Rae Bareli. Rahul represented Amethi from 2004 until 2019.

He will face Congress defector and three-time MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP in Raebareli. Raebareli constituency goes to the polls on May 20 in the fifth phase. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi won the constituency, bagging 5,34,918 votes. Her closest rival, Dinesh Pratap Singh, put up a formidable challenge, gathering 3,67,740 votes. (ANI)

